Country duo nominated for Tui award

Maegan (left) and Nicola Mitchell of Gore are finalists in the Aotearoa Music Award’s best country music artist of the year. The awards will be held in Auckland next month. PHOTO: CHONTALLE MUSSON

The Mitchell Twins who achieved many firsts last year can now add a Tui nomination to the list.

Nicola and Maegan have been nominated for Aotearoa Music Award’s best country music artist of the year.

Kaylee Bell and Matt Joe Gow have also made the cut in the category and the winner will be announced at the awards in Auckland next month.

Nicola said among other accomplishments of last year the duo played their first headline act in Gore and released their first EP called Find a River.

The pair entered the awards and were short-listed by a panel of music industry members.

The duo were "blown away" to have their first project receive recognition by their peers.

"It is something we could never have imagined would come out of our first project."

It was very special because they had seen father Ron and older sister Jenny nominated for awards and now they were, too.

"It’s connected to our family and our connection to country music because it’s such a big part of our life."

To be nominated alongside other people they admired in the industry was humbling as well.

Producer Tami Neilson had co-written the songs with them and produced the EP.

Her help had been invaluable as they had never been in a studio before.

The song Find a River which was a tribute to the Topp Twins, was also a finalist in the 2023 APRA best country song award.

Jenny, who is a past MLT New Zealand Gold Guitars winner had encouraged the pair in their music careers.

The twins were part of their sister’s band and her example had been a source of inspiration to the pair as well.

"We support each other so much and talk to each all the time. It’s never been a competition."

