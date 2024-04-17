Country music queen age limit extended

The Gore Country Music Queen for 2023 Maegan Mitchell will hand over her crown on May 26 to this year’s successful contestant. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The search is on for contestants for this year’s Gore Country Music Queen contest and this year the bar has been shifted to include women up to 35 years old.

The successful contestant will take part in Tussock Country Music Festival events and represent the Gore District at Australia’s Tamworth Country Music Festival next January.

Queen contest convener Melissa Wishart said the committee decided to extend the upper age limit to 35 years old.

"I felt we were really missing a niche in the market there queen-wise.

"There’s a lot of fantastic women around Gore between 30 and 35."

She would invite women aged between 18 and 35 to consider entering.

"It is really just putting yourself forward and doing something for yourself."

It was not a beauty competition but was a good opportunity for women to learn some new skills, including how to speak in public, how to present themselves well and how to represent the district, she said.

Women who had entered in the past had found the experience had increased their self-confidence.

"You see this personal growth throughout the competition.

"It’s just amazing to see."

Nominations close on April 21, at 5pm.

The contest will be held on May 26, at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA.

The RSA is sponsoring the event.

