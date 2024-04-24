Disaster support team showcases readiness

Gore disaster welfare support team members Bernard Chapman (left) and Alistair Robbie sort through one of the food packs kept in the team’s emergency response trailer. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Eastern Southlanders were able to check out some of the resources available to residents in times of an emergency at the Ardwick Reserve on Sunday.

The New Zealand Red Cross had set up a display there which included the Gore emergency response trailer.

Red Cross southern emergency management officer James Kirner said disaster welfare support teams (DWST) from throughout the South took part in a training weekend which included the display at the reserve.

"We are here to do a show and tell."

The group also promoted first aid courses and how to be prepared for an emergency.

One of the activities the group practised was how quickly they could put up an air shelter.

They also trained with the emergency equipment.

A response truck had enough supplies for 140 but a trailer that was stationed in Gore had supplies for 50.

The Gore DWST group said it was looking for more members and if anyone was interested they could visit the Red Cross website for more information.

Some people have expressed an interest in joining the Gore DWST.

"They will go through an induction process and then a probationary process of three months and then they do a deployment course training," Mr Kirner said.

Gore DSWT member Alistair Robbie said it had been a useful experience, refreshing knowledge of what to do in an emergency.

It was also a good networking opportunity to meet other DWST members from throughout the region.

"We’re going to get combined in an event anyway so it’s good to know who you’re working with."

