Do it, says novice landscape painter

Gore artist Allan Thompson created a painting of a Southland valley, on display at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Anyone thinking of starting painting, do it."

Those are the words of Allan Thompson who first picked up a paint brush about two years ago.

Since doing so in 2021, he has hardly put it down.

His exhibition, "Southern Scenes", is displayed at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre.

The 12-painting display focuses on the different landscapes around Southland.

"It’s got some of the best dramatic scenery in the world.

"It’s pretty impressive."

Two paintings were sold in the exhibition’s first week.

"I’ve had some quite good feedback. People like the style."

He admitted he hoped to improve the detail of the paintings.

"With a little bit more patience and skill, the detail will get better. At this stage it’s just a lot of paint on canvas."

He signed up for the art for leisure course at the Gore campus of Southern Institute of Technology.

"This whole thing wouldn’t have happened without SIT art classes."

He originally joined an art class hosted by Wayne Edgerton to make up numbers.

He credited tutor Julie Duncan with assisting him to hone his skills.

"She has been a real help."

Thompson appreciated the opportunity provided by the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre to show his art.

"It’s a pretty good setup out there and people seem to enjoy it."

The "Southern Scenes" exhibition opened on November 29 and will close later this month.

