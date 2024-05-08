Eastern Red tyros notch fine win over champions

Eastern Red centre forward Bailey Sheppard has space to move and Conner Miller in support during a Hockey Southland division one game in Gore on Friday night. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Eastern Red did well to keep Phoenix scoreless for the first half of the game, but three goals found the net in the third quarter.

The Hockey Southland division one game was played in Gore on Friday night.

Each team had their chances to score in a fast-paced game where possession seesawed from one end of the field to the other.

Shortly after halftime Phoenix scored a goal from a penalty corner.

Three minutes before the end of the quarter Phoenix scored two quick field goals to be up 3-0.

At the start of the last quarter Eastern’s Jonny Scott scored a field goal.

Phoenix scored again to end up victors 4-1.

Eastern coach Roger Copland said he was pleased with the result against Phoenix, who won the competition last year.

His team had a lot of fit younger players.

"They can run.

"They’re not afraid to attack."

Most of the players were also new to the premier grade and sometimes, lacking experience, had lapses in concentration.

"They’ve never given up when they’re down.

"Quite often they’ve come back."

Goalkeeper Denan Sheppard, 15, made some very good saves.

Fill-in players Alex Stevenson and Sam Matheson, also both 15, played well too.