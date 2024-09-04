Efficiency key to achieving an affordable future

Local councils are often caught between a rock and a hard place, balancing competing priorities from central government. At the recent local government annual conference, we were advised by the Prime Minister to focus on "doing the basics brilliantly" — think roads, waste and water.

Yet, the very next day, we were encouraged to contribute to broader national goals like reducing unemployment and boosting exports. This constant tug-of-war between essential services and ambitious national objectives is stretching our resources thin.

I take pride in the fact that our council has started to trim the fat, cutting out the "nice-to-haves" like flashy new buildings and selling off land that was once earmarked for unrealistic projects.

However, the bleak reality is that even the basics are becoming increasingly unaffordable. As we move towards our Long Term Plan (LTP), our goal will be to focus on delivering the essentials as efficiently as possible without sacrificing all of our vital services.

And, while this might not immediately reduce rates, it will give us the breathing room needed to reassess our priorities.

What I’m coming to realise is that the real challenge isn’t just about doing the basics brilliantly, as appealing as that sounds, it’s about making the basics affordable. Both central and local governments, along with our communities, need to take a hard look at our three biggest expenses: roads, waste and water. Are our ratepayers truly getting the best bang for their buck? Are our gravel roads built to last? Are the regulations for water management realistic? Are we using the latest technology to process our waste? These are the crucial questions we need to address to avoid passing on unsustainable debt.

Discussions about CCOs, amalgamations and reorganisations are important, but as Confucius said, "Don’t complain about the snow on your neighbour’s roof when your own doorstep is unclean."

So before diving into grand reforms, we must ensure our basic services are both efficient and affordable and the only way to do this is by working together. Whether it is central or local government, clubs or contractors we need to strive towards the same priorities together as this is the most efficient method to achieve an affordable future.