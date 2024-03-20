Enthusiasm part of role

Northern Southland College head students for 2024, Josh Lowe and Gemma Bulleid. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

How did it feel to be elected as head prefect? When did you find out?

When I got elected as one of the head students at Northern Southland College I was very honoured but also quite nervous for what was to come. I found out that I was going to be one of the head students for Northern Southland College on prize giving night on the 6th of December, 2023.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I am interested in many outdoor activities such as rugby, kayaking, claybird shooting, hunting and fishing.

What attributes do you think you will bring to the role?

I think that I will bring a relaxed, but enthusiastic approach to everything that I participate in.

Can you see any challenges and what could they be?

I don’t see any challenges that us as a year 13 group will have to worry about too much.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I see myself working on a farm after I have finished my Ag management degree at Lincoln University.

Gemma Bulleid

How did it feel to be elected as head prefect? When did you find out?

We found out on the night of our school prize giving that Josh and I were head students. There was a lot of anticipation leading up to this announcement and it was very exciting to be given the role. I’ve always looked up to our head students and admired what they brought to the school through the role so I’m proud to finally have the opportunity to be a leader within the school.

What are your interests and hobbies?

In my spare time, I enjoy getting outdoors on the farm working and learning. Growing up on a farm has taught me a lot about work ethic and common sense. Sports and music have also always been a big part of my life. I’ve taken part in quite a few different sports over the years but mainly netball, running and slalom water skiing. I’ve also competed in the gold guitars and been playing guitar and singing since I was 8.

What attributes do you think you will bring to the role?

I think the attributes I will bring to the role of head student are enthusiasm and relatability. I’m passionate about people getting the most out of their time at school as there are so many opportunities out there. In regards to relatability, I’m a head student but also just a student who understands the ups and downs of school. I think it is important when being a leader to understand the role entirely and show enthusiasm but also understanding.

Can you see any challenges and what could they be?

I think the biggest challenge will be fitting everything in this year. Year 13 is a busy year for everyone and balancing the new responsibilities of the head student on top of many other things is completely manageable but definitely a new challenge. I’m grateful to be in a year group where my peers are great leaders to work alongside and everyone plays their part despite having a lot on our plates.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope to have attended either the University of Canterbury or Lincoln and taken a working gap year. A lot is still up in the air as to where and what exactly I study but human nutrition has always been an interest of mine in terms of a "paddock to plate" theme linking nutrition right back to the way food is farmed.