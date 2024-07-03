Everything you need under one roof

David Stevenson Auto apprentice Caiden Reid (left) practises using the workshop’s new Autel Bluetooth scanning tool under the watchful eye of business owner David Stevenson (centre) and automotive technician Matt Horton. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Newcomers to the area will find everything they need to keep their motors running smoothly at David Stevenson Auto in Riversdale.

The family-owned business, run by David and his wife Sandy, is home to a friendly team that includes two qualified mechanics and one apprentice.

"Welcome to all the new people who have recently acquired houses and those who have moved with the farming changes," Mr Stevenson said.

"Call in for a yarn and a no-obligation free quote."

The team prides itself on fixing just about anything with an engine — from the latest model cars to motorbikes, tractors and lawnmowers, as well as servicing and warrants of fitness. The team keeps a large range of implement tyres, car tyres and motorbike tyres, along with AA and Lucas batteries.

"Most of our batteries sell at wholesale prices."

The latest diagnostic scanning technology is ready to promptly assess any issues. The team has all the latest equipment, so changing hard-to-fit tyres, which might delay you elsewhere, is usually a breeze.

"We can compete directly with major tyre suppliers, and often our prices are a lot lower. We keep just about everything here, from silage forks to hydraulic fittings."

Team members are the ones to call when your vehicle breaks down as David Stevenson Auto is the AA roadside assistance and State roadside rescue provider for the district.

Mr Stevenson has 46 years’ experience as a mechanic and has been in business for 36 years.

A loyal customer base has grown as a result of great work and great prices.

Go and see the team in York Rd, Riversdale, or call on (03) 202-5345. You will be back on the road in no time.