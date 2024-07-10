Farmers learn a few new tricks

Hokonui Rural Transport (HRT) driver Geoff Routhan (right) gives Hillend farmer Martin Jarvis a lesson on keeping bales secure on a vehicle. PHOTOS: EVELYN THORN

Rural people got the opportunity to improve their farming skills last week in Gore.

Primary ITO hosted a skills day at the Gore Showgrounds for interested people.

Rural folk were able to experience 15-minute sessions which provided insights into the farming industry, covering areas relevant to sheep and beef, as well as dairy.

About 25 people from the Otago and Southland areas attended the day, learning about practical farming knowledge and speaking to industry experts.

The day involved some friendly competition for each workshop and had an overall winner, who was Sandra Grant, of South Otago.

Primary ITO training adviser Dani Low said the day had not been held in about 12 years.

Payge Cooney (left) and Angela Butcher have a chinwag and catch up at the Primary ITO skills day last Wednesday.

​​​​​​"We thought about hosting it again, but with Covid happening things got sidetracked a bit," she said.

"We were very keen to get it up and running again so we contacted some fantastic businesses and people who helped us get it sorted.

"It seems to have been pretty good. We did get more than 50 sign-ups but some couldn’t get off farm or became sick."

Primary ITO training adviser Maigan Sanford said the event was "well received."

"At this stage we’re hoping to make this an annual event in an area most people are comfortable travelling to.

"It’s a free day. Anyone can come along to experience it, as long as they sign up."

Winton farming team (from left) Kimberley Taylor, Hannah Cormack and Janelle Davison went to the Primary ITO skills day to learn and refresh their skills for the farm.

Winton based dairy farmer Kimberley Taylor travelled to Gore with her co-workers to have a team bonding and memory refresh day.

She said the day was "great".

"It’s been really nice to get off farm for a day and meet some new people.

"I’ve learned some skills and refreshed my memory on others.

"We’ve had a fantastic day."

