Find joy in the cold with fun family bonding

Keeping active and healthy during winter as a family is essential for physical wellbeing and emotional bonding.

Embracing outdoor activities like going for a walk, a family bike ride or even building a snowman not only provides excellent exercise but also encourages everyone to enjoy the fresh, crisp air.

Indoors, family dance parties, home workouts, indoor obstacle courses and interactive games can keep everyone moving and motivated.

Planning a few activities each week will keep the family engaged and looking forward to something fun. Weather can be unpredictable, so have a mix of indoor and outdoor activities planned.

Encourage active play by limiting screen time and making up fun family challenges like who can complete the indoor obstacle course the fastest or who can find the hidden treasure the quickest.

By prioritising active play and shared experiences, families can strengthen their relationships and create lasting memories throughout the winter months.

Staying active during winter can be a wonderful way to bond and stay healthy. Whether indoors or outdoors, there’s no shortage of activities to keep everyone engaged and moving.

Here are some more ideas/activities you might like to try as a family during the winter months:

Outdoor activities

• Family walk or bike ride

• Visit a local park

• Make a snowman

• Draw some pictures using chalk

• Scavenger hunt in the backyard

Indoor activities

• Cooking and baking

• Board games and puzzles

• Arts and crafts

• Home workouts

• Family game nights

• Indoor obstacle courses

• Scavenger hunt

By Jodie Whitson