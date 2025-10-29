Food safety tips in wake of storm

The storm last Thursday has meant power is still out in some areas. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

• Open the fridge and freezer as little as possible to help keep it cooler for longer

• Eat foods that will expire soon first — for example, bread and meat because they spoil more quickly

• Eat canned foods last

• Do not eat vegetables or fruits that have been in flood water

• Cover all food with plastic wrap, or store in waterproof containers

• Throw out bad or rotting food before it spoils other food.

Make sure food is safe

• Check — does it smell or look different? Has the colour changed and does it have a slimy texture? If so, it’s probably unsafe to eat

• Still visibly frozen food (it still has ice crystals on it), with undamaged or open packaging can still be safely refrozen

• Do not refreeze food that has fully defrosted

• Defrosted frozen food can still be used, but it it needs to be kept cold

• Tinned food that has been damaged (for example, if the can has broken open, become deeply dented, or is heavily rusted) should not be used.

Safe Water

To cook, wash dishes, and wash your hands, you can use water from the following safe supply sources:

• A hot water cylinder

• A toilet cistern — as long as no chemical toilet cleaner is present

• A spa/swimming pool — (for bathing water)

Bottled water

• Boil or purify water before using it in food preparation then cover and store food in a clean container in a cool place.

• Re-boil the water if it is not used within 24 hours.

• Purify water by adding 5 drops of household bleach per litre of water (or half a teaspoon for 10 litres) and leave for 30 minutes. Do not use bleaches that contain added scent or perfume, surfactants, or other additives. — mpi.govt.nz