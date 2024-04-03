Former SPCA manager back behind the counter

Tanya Rowling, the former Gore and District SPCA manager, is now managing the Snaps second-hand shop, in Mataura, which was previously run by the SPCA. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mataura woman Tanya Rowling says she has "come full circle".

In 2011, when she was managing the former Gore and District SPCA, she supervised the opening of a second-hand shop in Mataura to raise money.

Later the SPCA withdrew from running the shop and Snaps founder Pauline Tinker took over the business.

Proceeds from the shop are used to subsidise the desexing of cats and dogs.

The Edendale Vet Club and CVS Vets, in Gore, have partnered with Snaps to desex the animals.

Ms Rowling said she was now managing the shop, so MsTinker could spend more time focusing on the other work Snaps did, including finding homes for stray cats and organising the desexing of cats and dogs.

"It’s quite nice to see, from when I opened the place in 2011, just how much it has developed and evolved under Pauline’s care.

"I never expected to be back behind the counter down here."

Now that Ms Tinker is no longer in the shop, more staff are needed.

"We’re looking for reliable, honest volunteers."

The shop had a wide variety of items, she said.

"It’s a great place for people to come in and treasure hunt."

