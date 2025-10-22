Full feast for the palate, eyes, soul

South Africans Daneel, 11, and Anneke van den Heever, making a pannekoek (pancake). PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

About 2500 attendees hit the Hokonui Culture Feast last Friday night to taste the flavours of over 20 different cuisines from around the world.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said this was a record turn out for the event, which has been going for more than 10 years.

At the MLT Event Centre, there were vendors serving food from Singapore, Sri Lanka, Korea, India, South America, Germany, the Philippines, Thailand and Zimbabwe, to name a few.

Ms Potts said the evening was Gore’s celebration of all the different communities and ethnicities in the district.

Local schools and groups performed on stage as well as the Otago Southland Chinese Association, which showed a traditional fan and lion dance.

The crowd at the Gore District Council's Hokonui Culture Feast, at the MLT Event Centre, Gore, last Friday.

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band also performed.

Ms Potts said the council had good relationships with some established food trucks but this year also welcomed some home cooks.

The Feast’s main sponsor, Mataura Valley Milk, had a stall and some of the plant’s staff were involved serving Filipino and Indian food.

Ms Potts also organised a children’s passport activity in partnership with local travel agency Helloworld Travel, where children could take their passport around different vendors. They could collect stamps, and "travel the world" for the night, she said.

