Gala on ice

Photo: supplied

Ice skater Emily Milne, 9, will be one of many skaters taking part in a Skating Gala on Saturday to support the Westpac Chopper Appeal.

Coach Simone Thornett said Ice Sports Southland and its skaters would be putting on all the glitz and glamour for the performance.

The cash-only event will take place on Saturday at 5pm at the Ice Sports Southland ice rink in the Gore Multisports Complex. All the money raised will go to the appeal.