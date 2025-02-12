Getting steamed up at event

Some of the steam engines being displayed at the Southland Steam Engine Club’s open day last weekend in Brydone. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

Clouds of steam billowed through the air as the sound of churning engines mixed with excitement and fun, at the Southland Steam Engine Club’s celebratory open weekend in Brydone.

Around 150 people visited throughout the open weekend, enjoying all the show had to offer.

There were steam engines, steam-powered machinery, old school diggers and bulldozers, and plenty of history to observe and reflect on.

After a long walk it was good to visit Grandma’s Kitchen, which was serving fresh pikelets and scones with hand-made butter and cream, with jam to slather on top.

"Grandma" Christine Hootes was hard at work making 10kg of flour’s worth of scones and pikelets for everyone to enjoy. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Committee member John Scandrett said people had been greatly enjoying the weekend.

"The people who have come through the gate have been really interested in the displays, and keen to hop up on the foot plate and have a turn.

"It’s quite a novel experience," he said.

Mr Scandrett said the weekend was for those who wanted to reflect on either the past, or to learn about the history of the country and see something new.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"It’s for the older people, they come here, their fathers probably worked with steam engines.

"These are living stories of what happened in the past, a bit of nostalgia.

"For the younger people, it’s not a common everyday sight, so it’s a bit novel and quite different for them, too," Mr Scandrett said.

Steam-powered machinery was a special kind of experience, one which was easily enjoyed and understood.

Southland Steam Engine committee member John Scandrett atop his personal steam engine, ready to show people a little blast from the past.

"There’s something different about steam. Whether it’s steam trains or engines, some people just love the smell.

"They’re quite a basic machine, you can see everything moving, they’re an awesome power really for what they are," he said.

Mr Scandrett said the weekend was a great time, and showed off the best of Southland Steam Engines.

"We got great feedback from those that came. We always try and have something happening for people to look at," he said.

