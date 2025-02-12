Getting steamed up at event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Around 150 people visited throughout the open weekend, enjoying all the show had to offer.
There were steam engines, steam-powered machinery, old school diggers and bulldozers, and plenty of history to observe and reflect on.
After a long walk it was good to visit Grandma’s Kitchen, which was serving fresh pikelets and scones with hand-made butter and cream, with jam to slather on top.
"The people who have come through the gate have been really interested in the displays, and keen to hop up on the foot plate and have a turn.
"It’s quite a novel experience," he said.
Mr Scandrett said the weekend was for those who wanted to reflect on either the past, or to learn about the history of the country and see something new.
"These are living stories of what happened in the past, a bit of nostalgia.
"For the younger people, it’s not a common everyday sight, so it’s a bit novel and quite different for them, too," Mr Scandrett said.
Steam-powered machinery was a special kind of experience, one which was easily enjoyed and understood.
"They’re quite a basic machine, you can see everything moving, they’re an awesome power really for what they are," he said.
Mr Scandrett said the weekend was a great time, and showed off the best of Southland Steam Engines.
"We got great feedback from those that came. We always try and have something happening for people to look at," he said.