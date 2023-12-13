Getting straight to work setting things right

After receiving the highest number of candidate votes ever in this region, I am looking forward to reciprocating the confidence placed in me by being a strong voice for our electorate within the coalition government.

As the coalition government has locked in its ambitious 100-day plan, I am proud to say that I am a part of a government which has listened to the concerns of the regions.

As part of our 100-day plan, we will be repealing Three Waters, beginning to cease implementation of the new significant natural areas, seeking advice and beginning to repeal and replace part 6 of the Arms Act 1983 relating to clubs and ranges, starting work to improve the quality of regulation and cancelling fuel tax hikes.

I heard from folk all around Southland and the country about how their lives were being impacted by regulation and legislation, and we are getting straight to work to set things right and to move forward.

We have already stopped work on the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme, and instead we will begin efforts to double renewable energy production.

The National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management will be replaced to ensure a local approach, allowing district councils more flexibility in managing environmental limits.

I would like to take a moment to thank East Gore School principal Wendy Kitto for her service as principal for the past 10 years and her entire service of 20 years.

I am certain that you will be greatly missed by many.

My offices will be taking a break over the summer holiday period.

The Gore office will be unattended from December 21 and returns on January 8, 2024.

You can still reach out to me via email during this time.

I am looking forward to spending some time with family and getting out into some fresh air. I wish you all a safe and happy holiday.