Gore student picked for NZ team at transtasman event

An Eastern Southland cross-country runner has been selected to represent the nation at a transtasman championship.

Millie McFadzien will represent New Zealand at the Australian Schools Cross-Country Championships.

The 16-year-old St Peter’s College student will travel to Australia to compete at the Yarra Glen Racecourse in Victoria.

"Pretty excited ... especially getting in first year senior," she said.

Millie was selected for the team after competing in the 4000m senior girls race at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics Association Cross-Country in Christchurch last month.

The race drew 113 runners from throughout New Zealand and Australia.

She placed 17th overall and 14th among New Zealanders with a time of 15min 1.6sec.

Her coach is Hannah Miller, a former New Zealand representative runner.

"It’s quite cool having my cousin as the coach."

"She’s had a lot of experience and done lots of racing, so she knows what she’s doing."

McFadzien will leave for Australia on August 19 and have her first race on August 21.

Until then she would continue to train, she said.

Miller said McFadzien had a great mindset for her age.

"It’s super awesome.

"[I’m] so proud of her and it will be an awesome experience for her."

Miller has been her coach for more than 18 months.

The pair are cousins, a dynamic she admits makes it easier to be a coach but harder to be a spectator.

"It’s really fun to see her enjoying the same sport that I’ve had such a great time in.

"She’s not afraid to ask questions — she’s a very curious athlete."

The pair often caught up over the phone as Miller was based in Wellington.

However, when the opportunity arose to train in person, they did so.

"Wherever she can put her running shoes on is where she will train."

Preparations for the championship had progressed well, she said.

"We’re doing one or two solid workouts a week as well as a lot of recovery and easy runs around the side.

"It’s really a mindset thing, I think, and that’s been the cool thing about Millie this season.

"She’s really started to believe in her own ability."

