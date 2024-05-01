Gore trials support group

Ayla Tamblyn, 4, enjoys a game of Giant Southland Monopoly at a Neighbourhood Support group barbecue held at Beattie St Park last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

A Gore street is the first in the area to become a Neighbourhood Support group.

The group was started by Broughton St resident, Rhonda Barnett, as part of a Neighbourhood Support Eastern Southland initiative encouraging neighbours to connect and support each other in emergency situations.

Mrs Barnett said the group is about caring and sharing in the community.

"We live in a very isolated culture these days.

"Its very easy to come home, shut the garage door and not see anyone," she said.

"The Neighbour Support group is about connection and being prepared for emergencies and situations where we must rely on each other, like we had to during Covid."

Supported by Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator for Eastern Southland, Sharlene Taylor-Giles, Mrs Barnett invited her neighbours to attend a barbecue at Beattie St Park on April 21 to learn more about the group.

"Our community can only benefit from knowing each other and watching out for one another."

Ms Taylor-Giles said the Broughton St group is the first actual Gore street to form as a group.

"There are over 150 individual households in Gore who are members of Neighbourhood Support, but we would love to see more people formally join up as a street group," she said.

"A group allows neighbours to access any resources available in the street in an emergency and step in as needed.

"Perhaps someone has a generator that can be shared around if electricity was unavailable.

"Or maybe a street member is a paramedic.

"The get together was an opportunity for neighbours and their children to come together and strengthen bonds.

"Beyond the social aspect the gathering was also a platform to emphasise the importance of community safety.

"Attendees were encouraged to join the neighbourhood group.

"Events like this not only bring smiles to faces but also strengthens communities."

She said Neighbourhood Support is free to join and all the resources are free.

For more information about Neighbour Support, contact Sharlene Taylor-Giles at ns@cnt.org.nz

