Bring your rhythm to dancing workshops

Line dancing is an enjoyable exercise for all ages and abilities and is a popular workshop at the Tussock Country Music Festival. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Bayleys Tussock Country music festival is a great chance to dance.

The 10-day festival offers a variety of country-themed events and activities including three line dancing workshops.

Line dancing teacher Jackie Geary said the workshops had been very popular at previous festivals.

"Line dancing is an enjoyable exercise with fun music that’s good for the brain and mobility," she said.

"It took off in New Zealand about 30 years ago, went into decline and has re-emerged as a popular dance style, particularly for women and those who are retired. Our regular evening sessions held in Gore on Wednesday are becoming increasingly popular with young professionals."

Three workshops would run across the festival, catering to different abilities and would begin with a social this Saturday, she said.

"The social will be a fun afternoon of dancing followed by a shared afternoon tea. Some experience is required for the social, though most people find line dancing easy to pick up.

"The dances usually have around 32 counts to learn but can be doubled. We also have two workshops where people can learn to line dance including a beginners’ class on Wednesday, May 29, at 10.45.

"There are no requirements for learning to line dance, just a good sense of rhythm and a strong pair of leather-soled shoes for a better grip when doing a turn. Most of the dances can be done individually, although there a few that are done with a partner, but there’s no need to bring a partner with you."

All workshops will take place in the Esplin Room at the Gore Town & Country Club.