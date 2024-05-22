A celebration of rural life

Wyndham’s Donald McFadzien and his children Angus (then 11) and Lucy (then 9) enjoy an afternoon showing their 1983 series three Land Rover at last year’s GWD Toyota Hokonui Ute Muster at the Southern Field Days site, Waimumu. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

The annual Bayleys Tussock Country music festival not only resonates with harmonious tunes but also pays homage to the rich tapestry of Southern rural life.

Beyond the main stage performances, the festival offers a unique immersion into Southland country living.

One of the highlights is the iconic Tussock Country Ute Muster, where locals proudly display their utility vehicles of all makes and models, four-legged farm employees raise their voices in the entertaining bark up, and the iconic mullet hairstyle is celebrated.

Road legal utes of all makes, models and ages are encouraged to enter and patrons are invited to this free, family friendly event to celebrate the automotive workhorses of the region.

The muster will be held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site this Sunday.