Retro group bring the beats

The Beatgirls are excited to bring their toe-tapping show to Gore for the first time in June as part of the Tussock Country Music Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Get ready for a trip down memory lane with The Beatgirls.

The Wellington-based retro trio will perform for the first time in Gore on June 1, as part of the Bayleys Tussock Country music festival.

Band member Andrea Sanders said the group was very excited to bring their high-energy, fully choreographed and costumed act to Gore.

"We have performed all over New Zealand and internationally but never in Gore," she said.

"We are looking forward to being in beautiful Southland as part of the Tussock Country music festival. Our shows are fun, energetic, uplifting and always entertaining, whether you are watching in a seated theatre or attending a Leavers’ Ball or ’70s birthday party we have been invited to perform at. We like to get people dancing and interact with our audience, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes for a great night of music."

The Beatgirls were established in 1996 and have evolved over many years to the current group, which also includes Carrie McLaughlin and Karli Gazley.

"The show is a bit of a trip down memory lane. Initially we performed just Beatles music but over years we started incorporating other genres including disco, rock ‘n’ roll, pop and a little bit of country. We start off in the ’60s, performing a variety of songs from girl groups in the era; Nancy Sinatra, Motown, The Andrews Sisters; and then we move through the eras," Sanders said.

The Beatgirls will perform at the Gore District Memorial RSA on, Saturday, June 1, at 7.30pm as part of the Tussock Country music festival.