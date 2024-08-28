Grant likely for kitchen renovations

Mataura Licensing Trust board members have recommended a $15,000 grant be paid towards a new kitchen for the Glenham Community Centre.

The recommendation will be made to The Trusts Community Foundation for its consideration.

The Glenham Welfare League made a $43,902 application for the upgrade of the community centre which was discussed at the board’s monthly meeting last week.

Quotes for the upgrade comprised new kitchen joinery ($20,700), builder’s cost ($15,904) and appliances ($7298).

Board member Jeannine Cunningham said it was a lot of money to spend on a hall kitchen.

"I’m wondering if they are putting a commercial kitchen in."

Board member Brendon Murray said a second-hand kitchen might be a better option.

Board member Vince Aynsley said a hall did not need a commercial kitchen.

"A hall needs a kitchen, a sink and a Zip and an oven and a little bit of benchtop."

Board member Craig Marshall said the league was contributing $25,000 to the $65,000 project.

Given that other organisations asked for $20,000 to 30,000 for projects they did not contribute any money to "it is a bit of a slap in the face to someone that is prepared to put pretty much every cent that they’ve got into it".

Mr Murray suggested if the board gave the league $15,000 to add to the $25,000 it already had, it would be able to afford the planned renovations, and members passed the recommendation.

The board also recommended TTCF approve a $5000 grant to the Southland Multiple Sclerosis Society for wages.

Board chairman Horace McAuley said he had noticed a reluctance from other licensing trust boards to pay the wages of organisations.

However, in the TTCF schedule of payments from last month there were about nine approved in the Auckland region, he said.

Mr Aynsley said it was a difficult situation because many sporting groups needed help to pay wages.

A TTCF application from the Eastern Southland Basketball Association to pay a $6746.24 Gore District Council rates bill was declined as the association had two grants approved prior in 2024.

Sponsorship and promotional requests approved by the board totalled $11,000 and included a $4500 grant to Active Southland so 450 pupils in the Southland district could take part in the Swim Safe Southland programme.

In his president’s report, Mr McAuley said everyone was experiencing tough economic times.

"Survive to 25 [2025] seems to be the catchword."

