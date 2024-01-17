Group celebrates 100th parkrun

Runners from as far away as the United States have celebrated the 100th running of the Hamilton Park Parkrun, in Gore.

About 40 runners took part in the milestone on Saturday.

The event is co-ordinated by Bridget McLeod, of Gore, who has attended all 100 runs which start at 8am every Saturday.

She was pleased with the success of the event.

"We’ve got a real core community group that turn up every Saturday and volunteer or run or walk and it’s just part of their weekly routine.

"We’re all from different walks of life.

"For a lot of them it’s the only time they will see each other all week but they always stand at the end and have a chat."

One appeal of the event was people did not have to come every week.

"It’s not a massive commitment."

Andrew Tripp, of Gore, crosses the finish line of the Hamilton Park Parkrun, Gore, which celebrated its 100th running of the event on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Twenty to 30 people took part each week.

"In winter we get as low as eight or 10."

The event’s second birthday would be celebrated on February 10.

Anna Balloch, of Gore, has taken part in 75 runs.

While she did not jog much during the week, preferring to walk, she enjoyed the once-a-week event.

It was the people who took part that kept her coming back, she said.

"I never knew any of these people, really, and now it’s like this weekly ‘hello, how are you?’

"It makes you feel good."

She had missed a few runs during the winter because of her involvement with the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

