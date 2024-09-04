Gymnastics club gets larger space

Gore Gymnastics Club now has more space. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A "leap of faith" has the Gore Gymnastics Club excited for the future.

The Gore Gymnastics Club has been on a journey to find a larger space for its group of nearly 150 gymnasts.

At the start of this year, the club secured leasing for half the space at 14 Waiau St, Gore.

Recently, it has taken over the rest of the space, and the building is its to use.

Club members used to do their gymnastics out of the Gore High School gymnasium.

"It was a great place with a massive area for the kids to use," club committee member Samantha Elliot said.

"It just started to get a bit hard having to set up and take down the equipment time and time again, especially because parents and volunteers would have to set them up each time.

"People ended up getting too busy to get it done, but we were also getting ready to have our own space.

"We’re pretty rapt with how we’re increasing in numbers.

"Last year we had about 70 gymnasts from all around Gore and the surrounding areas.

"We took a leap of faith opening the new gymnasium, so now we’re hoping to get more kids involved," Elliot said.

The club will be holding an open day in celebration of its expansion in the hopes of getting some new faces involved with gymnastics.

"It should be a good day. In the past people tended to drop off a bit because volunteers kept having to set up and take down equipment so it became a bit inconvenient.

"Now that our equipment is staying where it is, hopefully we can get some more keen gymnasts joining the club."

The open day will be held on September 21;people can inquire online on the club’s Facebook page or website for information.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz