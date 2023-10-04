Heartland Services helping rural areas

For 22 years the Community Networking Trust has been delivering Heartland Services to Eastern Southland.

But what is Heartland Services?

No, we are not a bank offering reverse mortgages, nor are we a hospitality service, although we are very hospitable.

Heartland Services provides information about, and access to, government and community services.

Our Gore site is one of 27 nationally, and we are part of Connected Eastern Southland.

The Heartland Services centres are in rurally isolated communities and exist to reduce access barriers that living rurally creates. There is even a Heartlands on the Chatham Islands.

Heartlands recognises that each community is different, and each centre is supported to shape their service delivery to meet the needs of their rohe and its people.

There are many ways to access government and community services, and lots of information about them.

But sometimes you just want to talk to someone, face to face, in your own community.

That is exactly what Heartlands offers. We can advise you on what services are available and talk to you about them, how to access them and support you to do so, assist with sourcing and completing forms and documents, help you make and attend appointments, provide a device and Wi-fi in a private space for virtual appointments, copying, printing and scanning facilities, create a new CV or cover letter, show you our job boards, assist with job applications, access a lawyer, conduct a Total Mobility assessment, set up your online accounts e.g. MyIR, MyMSD, RealMe or email, and much more.

We are here to help you find the solutions you need.

Heartland Services are free for everyone.

You can visit our Centre Monday to Friday, or for Mataura whanau pop into the Mataura Public Library on Monday mornings 10am-12noon, or Wednesday afternoon 1-3pm to speak to our Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young.

BY KELLY YOUNG

Heartland Services co-ordinator