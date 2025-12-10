High winds topple trees, cut power

Windy conditions around the Otago and Southland regions bought trees crashing down affecting powerlines last week.

In Riversdale, strong winds caused a small branch to fly into powerlines, setting it alight about noon on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one crew from Riversdale was at the scene for about an hour while they put out the flames.

The branch was removed, the fire was extinguished and the scene was left in the hands of the power company.

Houses around Tuatapere and Curio Bay were without power due to a "strong wind storm," the PowerNet website said.

Power was restored about 5pm.

