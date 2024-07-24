Hug a Rig Day set to bring more joy this year

Southland Hug a Rig Day had a record number of participants last year and organisers are hoping for similar numbers this year.

Organiser Dianne Elstob said the event attracted over 150 patrons last year, a "big" jump from the previously estimated 80 to 100 attendees.

"It’s massively increased in numbers," she said.

The event is jointly organised by Mrs Elstob and her husband Ian.

"We’re passionate about it because we’ve got two of our boys that are special needs," she said.

It was an event the couple were proud of and it "meant a lot" to put it on each year.

The idea for the event came about 15 years ago, she said.

It was inspired by the similar Dunedin-based event — Special Rigs for Special Kids.

Hug a Rig Day is a day for people of all ages with special needs or lifelong medical conditions — physical or intellectual — to take a ride in a big rig.

"There’s not a lot in the community that these people do get to do. So this is one thing that we know they look forward to each year. They just keep coming back for more."

It catered for all ages, not just children.

The event created many memories, for the organisers and the participants.

"It’s the smiles on the faces when they come back from a ride and they’re just beaming. The feedback we get is that it’s a well-run event."

Last year’s event featured 30 trucks and 15 classic cars .

Those who got a ride at the event would get a 20-25 minute journey, she said.

"We call on the truckies and classic car owners that volunteer their time for the day. We really appreciate their support."

They often commented about the smiles and "pure joy" they got from taking people on rides and how that was a motivator, she said.

Anyone wanting to volunteer or bring trucks or classic cars along was most welcome, she said.

The event is self-funded, mainly through sponsors and raffles. It will take place on August 10 at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu.

