Italian-style nuptials a hit

The Gore couple were married at the bride’s family home in Whiterigg, Gore on February 15, 2025, becoming Mr and Mrs Cooper-Tait.
"We wanted a really fun and relaxed wedding, with lots of laughing and dancing — so nothing was too serious," she said.
"My parents did the most incredible job making it feel like we were in Italy.
"We DIY’d a lot and our family and friends from around Gore really rallied around us in the week prior to set everything up — we have never felt so loved.
"We built the bars from old doors, made signs out of old timber and glass doors, got recycled benches from an old boarding house and just used what we could find or make."
The couple said there were many special moments. Mr Cooper-Tait said the dance floor was a "massive hit" with guests.
"We dragged out a suitcase of dress-ups which everyone threw on instantly, it was incredibly special having all our families together to celebrate our day."
The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.