Italian-style nuptials a hit

Mallory and Chris Cooper-Tait were married at the bride’s family home in Whiterigg, Gore, on February 15, 2025. PHOTOS: SADBHB PHOTOGRAPHY

Chris Tait and Mallory Cooper share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The Gore couple were married at the bride’s family home in Whiterigg, Gore on February 15, 2025, becoming Mr and Mrs Cooper-Tait.

The couple chose an Italian theme for their wedding, which included a main meal of authentic Italian pizza from the Italian Way food truck and plenty of dancing.

Mrs Cooper-Tait said her family home was the ideal venue for their Italian-themed wedding.

"We wanted a really fun and relaxed wedding, with lots of laughing and dancing — so nothing was too serious," she said.

Mrs Cooper-Tait, pictured with husband Chris, wore a vintage wedding dress from Love James, a second hand/vintage wedding dress store in Auckland, which she accompanied with a vintage veil.

"It’s a pretty special spot and it honestly couldn’t have worked better.

"My parents did the most incredible job making it feel like we were in Italy.

"We DIY’d a lot and our family and friends from around Gore really rallied around us in the week prior to set everything up — we have never felt so loved.

"We spent many evenings and weekends at their house leading up to the wedding.

"We built the bars from old doors, made signs out of old timber and glass doors, got recycled benches from an old boarding house and just used what we could find or make."

The couple said there were many special moments. Mr Cooper-Tait said the dance floor was a "massive hit" with guests.

Mr Cooper-Tait (centre) with the groomsmen (from left) Seamus Jobson, William Henderson and Tyler Hambleton.

"Following the first dance, the floor was full the whole night.

"We dragged out a suitcase of dress-ups which everyone threw on instantly, it was incredibly special having all our families together to celebrate our day."

The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.