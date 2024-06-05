Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Keep on trucking

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign
    A.J. Beatty of Edendale was giving his truck a final clean on Saturday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    A.J. Beatty of Edendale was giving his truck a final clean on Saturday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    Freight Haulage driver Daryl Shand took the King Rig title this year. PHOTO: CRAIG ANDREWS
    Freight Haulage driver Daryl Shand took the King Rig title this year. PHOTO: CRAIG ANDREWS
    Paul Clarke, of Dunedin, drove his truck to Gore with his Holden HZ Kingswood ute strapped on the...
    Paul Clarke, of Dunedin, drove his truck to Gore with his Holden HZ Kingswood ute strapped on the trailer. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    Gil Richardson, of Gore, and Nick Young, of Invercargill. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    Gil Richardson, of Gore, and Nick Young, of Invercargill. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

    Rain and hail were not enough to dampen the spirits of those at the McDonough Contracting Ltd Gore Truck Show.

    The show was held at Gore Transport Repairs Ltd’s yard on Saturday. 

    Truck show secretary Rhonda Wilson said there were 95 entries. 

    The 2024 King Rig winner was Freight Haulage driver Darryl Shand, of Invercargill. 

    Other awards included the tidiest oldest working truck, which was awarded to McDonough Contracting, and the best refurbished truck, which went to Gerry Phillips of Dynes Transport.

    The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went along.

    Gore Truck Show results

    King Rig 2024: Daryl Shand, Freight Haulage Carters Tyres Trophy

    New-40,000km: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Downer EDI Trophy

    40,000-100,000km: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — TMC Trailers Trophy

    100,000-400,000km: Brendon Brand, HRT — TMC Trailers Trophy

    400,000-700,000km: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport

    700,000-1 million km: Richard Parish, Fonterra

    Truck over 1m km: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage

    Isuzu: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres Ian Heaps Memorial Trophy

    Freightliner: Coltin Manson, Booths Transport — South Star Freightliner Trophy

    Scania: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Borthwick Family Trophy

    Mercedes: Jamie Ferris, Healy Transport — Angus Drummond Trophy

    Hino: Craig Chamberlain, Easy Bins Southland

    Kenworth: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage, Alex McLellan Memorial Trophy

    Mitsubishi/Fuso: McDonough Contracting

    Volvo: Barry Ramsay, Freight Haulage — Andrews Transport Trophy

    Mack: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage, Cranleigh Haulage Trophy

    MAN: Quade Payne, Waikaka Transport

    Nissan/UD: Glen Hornell, Kings Log Transport

    DAF: Erin Wright, Herberts Transport

    Iveco: Brent Robinson, 3 Rivers Contracting

    Other: Phil Collinson Eden Haulage, Western Star

    HW Richardson Group: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Bill Richardson Memorial Trophy

    Female driver: Amanda Baldwin, Easy Bins Southland — GFS Trophy

    Logger: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport — Daikin Trophy

    Bulk truck: Brendon Brand, HRT — Fulton Hogan Trophy

    Timber cartage vehicle: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport GFS — Blue Mountain Lumber Trophy

    Curtainsider: Coltin Manson, Booths — TMC Trailers Trophy

    Bulk sower: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Barry Wilson Memorial Trophy

    Stock truck: Luke Hayward, Ryal Bush Transport — Delta Stock Crates Trophy

    Tractor unit: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage — Kevin Muir Memorial Trophy

    Tanker: Brian Hodgson, Hodgson Contracting

    Linehaul: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage — Charlie De Thierry Memorial Trophy

    Light vehicle: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — LIC Gore

    Passenger vehicle: Anne Brown, Go Bus Gore — Best Passenger Vehicle Trophy

    Crane truck: Rob Wylie, Powernet — Palfinger Trophy

    Stock feed unit: Fraggle, Wilkins Farming — Balfour Engineering Trophy

    Furthest distance travelled: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — NZ Trucking Trophy

    Tidiest oldest working truck: McDonough Contracting — Gore Sheetmetal Trophy

    Best refurbished truck: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Beattie Auto Trophy

    Best vintage: Paul Clarke, P.l. Clarke Ltd — Hokonui Pioneer Village Trophy

    Best fleet: Easy Bins Southland (Average 101/140) — Trophy

    Best paint job: Chris Butler, SVT

    People’s choice: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — Michael Irish O’Brien Trophy