Keep on trucking

Rain and hail were not enough to dampen the spirits of those at the McDonough Contracting Ltd Gore Truck Show.
The show was held at Gore Transport Repairs Ltd’s yard on Saturday.
Truck show secretary Rhonda Wilson said there were 95 entries.
The 2024 King Rig winner was Freight Haulage driver Darryl Shand, of Invercargill.
Other awards included the tidiest oldest working truck, which was awarded to McDonough Contracting, and the best refurbished truck, which went to Gerry Phillips of Dynes Transport.
The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went along.
Gore Truck Show results
King Rig 2024: Daryl Shand, Freight Haulage Carters Tyres Trophy
New-40,000km: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Downer EDI Trophy
40,000-100,000km: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — TMC Trailers Trophy
100,000-400,000km: Brendon Brand, HRT — TMC Trailers Trophy
400,000-700,000km: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport
700,000-1 million km: Richard Parish, Fonterra
Truck over 1m km: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage
Isuzu: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres Ian Heaps Memorial Trophy
Freightliner: Coltin Manson, Booths Transport — South Star Freightliner Trophy
Scania: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Borthwick Family Trophy
Mercedes: Jamie Ferris, Healy Transport — Angus Drummond Trophy
Hino: Craig Chamberlain, Easy Bins Southland
Kenworth: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage, Alex McLellan Memorial Trophy
Mitsubishi/Fuso: McDonough Contracting
Volvo: Barry Ramsay, Freight Haulage — Andrews Transport Trophy
Mack: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage, Cranleigh Haulage Trophy
MAN: Quade Payne, Waikaka Transport
Nissan/UD: Glen Hornell, Kings Log Transport
DAF: Erin Wright, Herberts Transport
Iveco: Brent Robinson, 3 Rivers Contracting
Other: Phil Collinson Eden Haulage, Western Star
HW Richardson Group: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Bill Richardson Memorial Trophy
Female driver: Amanda Baldwin, Easy Bins Southland — GFS Trophy
Logger: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport — Daikin Trophy
Bulk truck: Brendon Brand, HRT — Fulton Hogan Trophy
Timber cartage vehicle: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport GFS — Blue Mountain Lumber Trophy
Curtainsider: Coltin Manson, Booths — TMC Trailers Trophy
Bulk sower: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Barry Wilson Memorial Trophy
Stock truck: Luke Hayward, Ryal Bush Transport — Delta Stock Crates Trophy
Tractor unit: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage — Kevin Muir Memorial Trophy
Tanker: Brian Hodgson, Hodgson Contracting
Linehaul: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage — Charlie De Thierry Memorial Trophy
Light vehicle: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — LIC Gore
Passenger vehicle: Anne Brown, Go Bus Gore — Best Passenger Vehicle Trophy
Crane truck: Rob Wylie, Powernet — Palfinger Trophy
Stock feed unit: Fraggle, Wilkins Farming — Balfour Engineering Trophy
Furthest distance travelled: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — NZ Trucking Trophy
Tidiest oldest working truck: McDonough Contracting — Gore Sheetmetal Trophy
Best refurbished truck: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Beattie Auto Trophy
Best vintage: Paul Clarke, P.l. Clarke Ltd — Hokonui Pioneer Village Trophy
Best fleet: Easy Bins Southland (Average 101/140) — Trophy
Best paint job: Chris Butler, SVT
People’s choice: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — Michael Irish O’Brien Trophy