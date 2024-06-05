Keep on trucking

Rain and hail were not enough to dampen the spirits of those at the McDonough Contracting Ltd Gore Truck Show.

The show was held at Gore Transport Repairs Ltd’s yard on Saturday.

Truck show secretary Rhonda Wilson said there were 95 entries.

The 2024 King Rig winner was Freight Haulage driver Darryl Shand, of Invercargill.

Other awards included the tidiest oldest working truck, which was awarded to McDonough Contracting, and the best refurbished truck, which went to Gerry Phillips of Dynes Transport.

The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went along.

Gore Truck Show results

King Rig 2024: Daryl Shand, Freight Haulage Carters Tyres Trophy

New-40,000km: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Downer EDI Trophy

40,000-100,000km: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — TMC Trailers Trophy

100,000-400,000km: Brendon Brand, HRT — TMC Trailers Trophy

400,000-700,000km: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport

700,000-1 million km: Richard Parish, Fonterra

Truck over 1m km: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage

Isuzu: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres Ian Heaps Memorial Trophy

Freightliner: Coltin Manson, Booths Transport — South Star Freightliner Trophy

Scania: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Borthwick Family Trophy

Mercedes: Jamie Ferris, Healy Transport — Angus Drummond Trophy

Hino: Craig Chamberlain, Easy Bins Southland

Kenworth: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage, Alex McLellan Memorial Trophy

Mitsubishi/Fuso: McDonough Contracting

Volvo: Barry Ramsay, Freight Haulage — Andrews Transport Trophy

Mack: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage, Cranleigh Haulage Trophy

MAN: Quade Payne, Waikaka Transport

Nissan/UD: Glen Hornell, Kings Log Transport

DAF: Erin Wright, Herberts Transport

Iveco: Brent Robinson, 3 Rivers Contracting

Other: Phil Collinson Eden Haulage, Western Star

HW Richardson Group: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Bill Richardson Memorial Trophy

Female driver: Amanda Baldwin, Easy Bins Southland — GFS Trophy

Logger: Jamie Petterson, Scott Transport — Daikin Trophy

Bulk truck: Brendon Brand, HRT — Fulton Hogan Trophy

Timber cartage vehicle: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport GFS — Blue Mountain Lumber Trophy

Curtainsider: Coltin Manson, Booths — TMC Trailers Trophy

Bulk sower: A.J. Beatty, Herberts Transport — Barry Wilson Memorial Trophy

Stock truck: Luke Hayward, Ryal Bush Transport — Delta Stock Crates Trophy

Tractor unit: Ryan Shand, Freight Haulage — Kevin Muir Memorial Trophy

Tanker: Brian Hodgson, Hodgson Contracting

Linehaul: Robert Galt, Eden Haulage — Charlie De Thierry Memorial Trophy

Light vehicle: Rob Singh, Carters Tyres — LIC Gore

Passenger vehicle: Anne Brown, Go Bus Gore — Best Passenger Vehicle Trophy

Crane truck: Rob Wylie, Powernet — Palfinger Trophy

Stock feed unit: Fraggle, Wilkins Farming — Balfour Engineering Trophy

Furthest distance travelled: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — NZ Trucking Trophy

Tidiest oldest working truck: McDonough Contracting — Gore Sheetmetal Trophy

Best refurbished truck: Gerry Phillips, Dynes Transport — Beattie Auto Trophy

Best vintage: Paul Clarke, P.l. Clarke Ltd — Hokonui Pioneer Village Trophy

Best fleet: Easy Bins Southland (Average 101/140) — Trophy

Best paint job: Chris Butler, SVT

People’s choice: Bergie, Martinborough Transport — Michael Irish O’Brien Trophy