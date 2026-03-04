Leaf-munching beetle to tackle invasive pest

The leaf-feeding beetle Blaptea elguetai is being released to help control the highly invasive Chilean flame creeper weed. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hope is on the horizon for native bush invaded by the Chilean flame creeper weed now approval has been given to release a leaf-munching beetle to combat the invasive species.

Environment Southland biosecurity team leader plants Jolie Hazley said the council welcomed the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) decision to release the Blaptea elguetai beetle.

"Chilean flame creeper has become a significant threat to Murihiku Southland’s biodiversity.

"The EPA’s approval means we now have an environmentally responsible, long-term tool that will help reduce its impact on the region and beyond."

While the beetle would not eradicate the invasive creeper it would reduce is vigour and spread, she said.

The wide and rapidly spreading Chilean flame creeper (Tropaeolum speciosum) has smothered native vegetation in Southland, Otago and Canterbury. It has also been found in parts of the North Island and the Chatham Islands.

"Biocontrol agents give us another tool in the toolbox. They complement the more traditional control methods such as hand-pulling and applying herbicides which can be labour-intensive, can damage surrounding vegetation and often fail to reach inaccessible areas."

Environment Southland applied for approval late last year on behalf of the National Biocontrol Collective. Manaaki Whenua — Landcare Research provided scientific support.

"Biological control is a well-established and safe method for managing invasive weeds in New Zealand. We have already released biocontrol insects in Southland for broom, ragwort and thistles to help reduce the harm these pests cause, Ms Hazley said.

Southland Environmentalist Lloyd Esler thoroughly endorsed the approval and release of the beetle.

"I’m pleased [biological control] is happening because it’s spreading. It gets spread by birds."

The plant was cold-tolerant and survived in dark patches of bush but died back during winter.

"It was originally introduced as an attractive garden plant, but it’s just taken off ... so once you’ve got it, it’s pretty much impossible by hand pulling to get rid of it, so that’s why that biological control is necessary."

Biological control had worked well to control thistles, gorse and ragwort, he said.

