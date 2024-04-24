Lifetime memberships awarded to residents

Gore residents (from left) Graham Hall, Glenyss Jones and Jim Marshall, were presented with life memberships for their contribution to Athletics Gore and Gore Harriers at a celebration at the Croydon Lodge on Thursday, April 11. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four long-serving Gore residents have been presented with life memberships for their contribution to athletics and harriers.

An Athletics Gore life memberships was presented to Glenyss Jones and Gore Harriers life memberships to Graham Hall, Jim Marshall and Pat Houlihan at a celebration at Croydon Lodge on April 11.

Mrs Jones joined Athletics Gore in 1981 and helped to bring the club out of recess. She is a record-breaking athlete for the Masters Games and has served the club in a variety of positions including president.

"I’m passionate about teaching children to run and how to enjoy it while they can. I love coaching and continue to coach even now at 82 years old," she said.

Pat Houlihan received a Life Membership for his contribution to Gore Harriers last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Hall joined the Gore Harriers in 1988 after moving to Gore from Invercargill.

"It was actually Jim Marshall who invited me to come along," he said.

"I’ve always been very active and enjoy running marathons, half-marathons and cross country. I was the race manager for the Gore half-marathon for 19 years and will continue to be involved in the club helping to organise and run events."

Mr Marshall joined the Gore Harriers in 1978 for exercise and companionship.

He enjoys cross-country and road racing and has served the club in a variety of roles including president and club captain. He said he has enjoyed his time running with the harriers and has made great friends.

"I also enjoy helping to organise and run events and encouraging everyone to give it a go.

"You don’t have to be an athlete to join Gore Harriers.

"It’s for all shapes and sizes."

Mr Houlihan said he joined the club in 1984 when he moved to Gore.

"I had played rugby for many years and was looking for some exercise. I’ve been involved in the club in a variety of roles since then.

"I was the handicapper for the Southland Harrier Committee for 25 years and one of the four people who started the Gore half marathon in 1988."