Local bowler on world stage

Sheldon Bagrie-Howley. PHOTO: ODT FILES

To be the world’s best is not out of reach for one Gore lawn bowler as he arrives in Hong Kong this week.

Following quickly from his participation in Nelson at the Stoke Stakes tournament, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley has headed overseas to the Hong Kong International Bowls Classic.

The invitation-only tournament will be held from November 9 to 18, and features some of the best international bowlers in a knockout format.

Bagrie-Howley said he was excited to compete in Hong Kong.

"I like the greens over there. They’re tricky; they seem to suit my play.

"You have some of the best players in the world there, so it’s a bit up in the air.

"But if we get a good run, we’ll get close," he said.

Bagrie-Howley is ranked No5 in the world for lawn bowls, and is no stranger to the event.

"We went last year and lost in the final, so they invited me back. It’s probably one of the best tournaments I’ve been a part of."

He said he was ready to make a splash in the international placings.

"The tournament goes to the world ranking. If I were to win it, I would almost be No1," he said.

He flew to Hong Kong yesterday and thanked his sponsors, the Mataura Licensing Trust, Gore RSA and Fernhill Motor Lodge in Wellington.