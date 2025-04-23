Long-term plan consultation

For the past two weeks, the Gore District Council has been out in the community answering questions about the new long-term plan proposal.

Meetings were held in Mataura, Gore and Waikaka.

Stations were set up where aspects of both the long-term plan and the various responsibilities of the council could be explained. Councillors and council staff were available to answer questions, including Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Debbie Lascelles.

Submissions are encouraged via an online form on the council’s website until Friday, May 2.

Feedback so far (as of April 16) shows 50% of respondents favoured smoothing rates increases by debt funding operations with a 9.9% rate increase (option 2); 85% of respondents think the council should consider selling assets to repay debt; and 53% think the council should not continue to fund and run events.

