Mataura Falls at heart of exhibition

"Te Au Nui", the traditional name for the Mataura Falls, is on display at the Eastern Southland Gallery.
Created by Gore-born and raised artist Paul McLachlan, the exhibition offers a meditation on the falls' past, present and future.
Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said McLachlan had been on the list of artists the gallery had wanted to exhibit.
"With his strong connections to Gore we are delighted he has chosen to focus on Te Au Nui, the Mataura Falls, for this exhibition which explores the rich historical, cultural and ecological tapestry of the falls.”
"Te Au Nui", which translates as "big swirling waters", invites the viewer to reflect on their role in shaping the future of the local environment and to remain open to the deeper interpretations and significance of the Mataura Falls.
McLachlan created each piece in his Mataura studio.
His artwork has been displayed in public and private collections globally.
The exhibition closes on September 29.