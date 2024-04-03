Mayor given gift of past

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Author Dianne Buchan gives Gore District Mayor Ben Bell a book she wrote about Ōtaki residents Byron Brown and his granddaughter Mary-Annette Hay.

Ms Buchan said she gave Mr Bell the book because of his connection to Ōtaki.

"I thought he would be interested in reading about how the town came to be," she said.

"It felt really good to get it to him."

The book Aiming High is available to read at the Gore District Library.