Memorial rally entries open

Gore rally driver Derek Ayson and co-driver Gavin McDermott of Wyndham finished fourth in the MLT Barry Robinson Memorial Rally, held near Wyndham, last year. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

The streets of Wyndham will be alive with noise again as a successful memorial rally returns.

The MLT Barry Robinson Memorial Rally will be held on August 10 and entries are now open.

Rally secretary Roger Laird said there was "really good" feedback from last year’s rally.

"A good amount of interest for this year and entries are coming in.

"Past competitors from the Wyndham Rally are keen to come back and do it again.

"Those that missed last year are working hard to be with us this time."

Last year was the first year of the newly named memorial rally.

Andrew Graves, of Gore, with son Hayden co-driving won last year’s rally in his Mitsubishi EVO 3.

He won four of the five stages.

There would be minimal changes to the route this year.

Robinson, who died in March 2022, was a South Island rally legend who led the 1983 New Zealand Rally Championship into the final round, only to suffer an engine failure which cost him the title and left him the championship runner-up.

He won the Otago Rally from 1981 to 1983 and in 1991, and the Southland Rally in 1983 and 1995.

He also won the Wyndham Rally several times, including a hat-trick in 1988, 1989 and 1990, as well as the inaugural Catlins Coast Rally in 1991, with his daughter Anna alongside in the co-driver seat for that event.