New-look Barbarians seeking title

Eastern Northern Barbarians forwards Leroy Ferguson (with ball) and lock Woody Kirkwood, in action last year against Star at Gore, will not start the season for the side because of injury. They are expected back in May. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

The Eastern Northern Barbarians Rugby side enter their 14th season and their quest for a second Galbraith Shield title begins with the competition’s opening game this Saturday at Woodlands.

The Barbarians dominated the competition in 2023 before losing the grand final, and last season they were semifinalists.

Coach Bretton Taylor and his assistants Greg Saunders and Robert Blatch have handed over the reins this year to AJ Aitken, Blake Korteweg and Woody Kirkwood.

Aitken was raised near Mataura and is excited about the challenge ahead.

Blake is a dairy farmer near Hedgehope and has been playing and coaching rugby with the Pioneer club in recent seasons.

Korteweg was a quality midfielder for Otago Country and is ready to test his coaching skills in the top grade.

Kirkwood will be the lineout and ruck coach while he works to regain his fitness to take the field himself.

At the end of the club season last year he suffered an injury that kept him out of the NPC. He is eyeing up getting into a Stags jersey.

The Barbarians had a promising preseason after beating Wakatipu 46-5 earlier this month in Arrowtown and then losing narrowly to the Harbour Hawks 31-24 at Newman Park on Saturday.

Aitken said his squad have been short of backs in the warm-up games due to some players having cricket and wedding commitments.

He was pleased with the team’s effort so far.

"I thought the Harbour team might have gotten away from us but our boys dug deep and matched them physically.

"Our forward pack was very good and our young backline did well against a team that included former All Black Waisake Naholo."

Vikings halfback George Hancox has been slotting in for the Barbarians while Liam McFaul has been away helping the Waikoikoi cricket team into this Saturday’s grand final.

Southland Stags Jacob Coghlan and Angus Simmers are the on-field leaders again this year, while left-footer Taylor Peterson, who spent time at first five and fullback last year, will be interchangeable with fellow game-driver Rylee Stewart.

Aitken was outstanding against Harbour.

Aitken said young Tapanui-raised No 8 Zac Donovan was one to watch.

Donovan played for Kaikorai in Dunedin last year.

Another promising young loose forward in the team is Benny Hill from Pioneer.

Stags openside flanker Leroy Ferguson is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected back on the field until May, the same time as Kirkwood and Stags halfback Connor Collins.

The Barbarians front row depth is the envy of every club: Liam Ferguson, Morgan Mitchell, Mykel Sleeman, Troy McIvor, Tom Scanlon and Lachie McCall will not be outmuscled this season.

The Barbarians are well served in the second row with Tom Simmers, Tevita Makutu and young Harrison Morton.

Utility forward Brenton Howden is still on the books, having played more than 100 games for the club.

James Matheson [retired] and Lachan McCall are the club’s other centurions.

Utility Ben McCarthy is missing from the backline this year, while Caine Taylor is playing for Taieri and fellow loose forward Daniel Thwaites is having a year off.

By John Langford