New station opens after 15-year wait

Station manager Dave Hurley cuts the ribbon.

The long-awaited Hato Hone St John Riversdale Station opened this month, nearly 15 years after the need for a new station was identified.

The new Hato Hone St John Riversdale Station, which was officially opened this month.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott and a number of St John dignitaries, including Dame Pauline Buchanan, Commander of the Order of St John Marie Wilkinson, of Mataura and Commander the Rev Leah Boniface were present for the opening of the new building, which will also provide backup support for Gore.

Riversdale station manager Dave Hurley cut the ribbon in front of the crowd of about 60 people.

Commander of the Order of St John Marie Wilkinson of Mataura (left) and Commander the Rev Leah Boniface.

The building was dedicated by Ms Boniface and blessed by Matu Coleman Clark from the Hokonui Runanga.

The Riversdale community raised nearly $200,000 towards the rebuild, after the town’s old station was deemed to be earthquake-prone. — Allied Media