Obituary: talented musician let her pupils shine

The late Jean McIntyre of Gore was an internationally qualified piano teacher and also very fond of cats. Photo: supplied

JEAN MCINTYRE

(LRAM, ARCM, LTCL)

Music teacher

Generations of Gore musicians were instructed on correct piano techniques by Jean McIntyre, but few heard her perform solo during the 55 years she taught.

The internationally qualified piano teacher, who died on October 30, in Gore, aged 91, shunned the limelight and focused on letting her pupils shine.

Known as Miss McIntyre in her early days, but more latterly as Jean, she studied performance piano in 1950s England before returning to teach in Dunedin, and then Gore.

The daughter of Gallipoli veteran Rupert McIntyre and Pukerau’s Netta Norton, Jean grew up in Wendon Valley and was taught music by Gore’s Roman Catholic nuns.

In her teens, she played in a band farewelling World War 2 soldiers being deployed overseas.

After leaving school she helped her family on the farm and started lessons for children in the valley.

Travel with a friend to Europe beckoned in the mid-1950s and Jean studied performance piano at Trinity College London.

A claim to fame was turning pages for violinist Yehudi Menuhin and his sister, and a concert career beckoned.

Jean settled in Dunedin after graduating and brought two beautiful pianos, including a Steinway baby grand, from England.

She was a sought-after accompanist in the city, including for opera singer Patricia Payne, and became well known in Dunedin’s musical circles.

A staff member at a city music shop recalled Jean’s visits:

"With a cigarette in one hand and the occasional puff, she leafed through music for pupils with the other and usually departed after some length of time having brightened up the day considerably."

Jean was one of a few selected broadcast accompanists for the National and Concert radio programmes in the 1960s but she did not end up pursuing a solo career.

She returned to Gore in the 1970s to help take care of her parents in Albany St.

Gore’s musicians were excited at the prospect, and fellow teacher Jenny Grieve stated "news spread like wildfire about the new piano teacher with her international qualifications".

Jean built a dedicated music studio, and together with her beautiful garden, it became an iconic place for pupils to learn.

Most recalled spending some of their lessons talking, rather than playing, as Jean was always curious to hear about their lives.

Interwoven in the chit-chat was discussion about various styles of music. Jean curated each pupil’s repertoire to their interests, whether that was classical, jazz, blues or contemporary.

Timaru professional musician Trevor Dawes, a New Zealand Gold Guitars winner, said he "learnt everything from her" and praised her talent, kindness, and love of music and the arts.

Jean taught several siblings and sometimes the parents of many Gore families.

Their time studying for formal exams, practising for school concerts, or improvising for various musical endeavours have become part of each family’s history.

Jean’s other passion was cats.

At one point she had more than 15 and various pets could be found purring on the piano during lessons.

Gore veterinarian Hugh Hasselman encouraged her to feed them affordable biscuits rather than her "fancy gourmet steak".

Jean downsized to a smaller property in the 2000s and continued to teach well into her 80s.

She also took up dance lessons at Rachel’s Studio of Dance, passing various dance exams and competing.

Her final two years were spent at Bupa Windsor Park rest-home. The staff’s care of Jean was wonderful and they were rewarded with several piano performances.

Jean focused on letting her pupils shine and rarely played in the company of others, so they were pretty lucky to hear her performing for the residents.

Supplied by niece Anna McIntyre