Out and about

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore and Districts Walking Group stayed at Old Bones Lodge, Kakanui, during their annual three-day walking trip.

Spokeswoman Jeanette Joyce said 11 members of the group made the trip to North Otago.

"We did bush walks, beach walks and farm walks."

One day they joined up with the Oamaru Wednesday Walkers for a day-long walk on Otekaieke Station.

They also visited the rock formation known as Elephant Rocks, which members found "very fascinating".

Everyone had an enjoyable time, Mrs Joyce said.