Otago tackle their way past Southland

Southland lock Mitch Dunshea prepares to run into Otago first five Cameron Millar during the "Stag Day" NPC rugby game at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTOS: DEBBIE FAHEY

Southland did not quite make it on the scoreboard and did not quite make it off the field either.

The Southland side started its NPC campaign with a 24-15 defeat against old rival Otago at Rugby Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Stags dominated most of the key statistics.

They had more possession and more territory, but Otago took the lead in the 16th minute through a converted try and stayed in front to reclaim the Donald Stuart Memorial Shield.

Rugby Southland was hoping for a crowd of 10,000, an ambitious aim, and though there was plenty there the final crowd figure was 8185 for "Stag Day".

Nothing to be ashamed of that as this could be the biggest crowd of the season compared to most other unions.

Southland battered away in the second half but lacked some imagination. It was the first game of the season in an NPC which is looking to be reborn. That rust was clear to see for both sides. Southland’s attack lacked sharpness while Otago kicked too often in the second half and was stuck in its own half for too long.

The game was won by Otago in the final minutes of the first half when No 8 Christian Lio-Willie went over, picking up the ball when he was said to not be held, and scored.

His loose forward mate Will Stodart then crossed after some good linking work from Otago. With time almost up in the opening 40 minites the try and conversion pushed Otago lead out to 24-8 at halftime.

Southland came back into the game in the second half and finally got a second try when halfback Nic Shearer — in his Southland debut — burrowed over.

Southland then had a sniff of a win but Otago — who had lost captain Sam Gilbert to a yellow card for presistent offending — held strong and Southland could not cross.

Southland Stags fans show their enthusiasm.

The crowd was loud in voice the entire match and half the crowd seemed to be draped in Southland jerseys on the day.

The Stags will look to regroup quickly as it makes the longest trip in the domestic game in the country, heading to Whangarei to play Northland on Friday night.

Northland lost 23-3 to Taranaki in the opening round.

Otago will face Hawke’s Bay on Sunday at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

NPC

The scores

Otago 24

Sam Gilbert, Christian Lio-Willie, Will Stodart tries; Cameron Millar 3 con, pen

Southland 15

Jack Taylor, Nic Shearer try; Byron Smith pen, Mika Muliaina con

Halftime: Otago 24-8. — Allied Media