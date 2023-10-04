Petition opposes trees in Main St

Gore resident Peter Woods holds the signatures he has collected to petition the Gore District Council to change its decision to replant trees in the space where dawn redwoods have been removed in Gore’s Main St. Mr Woods and the signers of the petition believe the space would be better used as carparks. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Carparks, not trees, is the plea of Gore man Peter Woods’ petition.

Mr Woods has collected more than 140 signatures from business owners and staff in the Gore business area who would sooner have parking spaces in the town than trees.

At a Gore District Council meeting in 2021, councillors approved a plan to remove three dawn redwood trees in Gore’s Main St which were causing infrastructure damage and affecting overhead wires.

A fourth tree, a Japanese elm on the corner of Irk and Main Sts, would be removed but not replaced.

It was proposed the redwoods would be replaced with flowering crab apple trees, which would be planted inside pillowcase-like structures which would limit their growth and the ability of the roots to cause structural damage.

In 2022 three crab apple trees were planted on the west side of the street.

Later in the year councillors also approved the removal of 11 more redwoods on the other side of the street and council staff have cut those down and have mostly removed the stumps and roots.

It is planned more crab apples will be planted where the redwoods have been removed.

Mr Woods said when he was chatting to people the topic of the trees taking up potential carpark space kept coming up.

The people also said that no-one from the council wanted to listen to their concerns.

He decided to walk around town and find out what the business people wanted.

He started collecting signatures and apart from a handful who liked the trees, most did not want more trees planted, Mr Woods said.

"They all want carparks for people to park and shop."

He did not approach members of the public although four who heard about the petition did add their names to it.

Times were difficult enough for retailers without limiting parking spaces, he said.

When visitors came through the town if there were no parks they would just kept going, he said.

District council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said Gore’s Main St was renowned as one of the most picturesque in the South, with its colourful gardens and trees.

He often heard resident feedback about how proud they were of the town’s appearance, he said.

"The council wants to ensure the street continues to be a welcoming place for locals and visitors alike."

The redwood trees were about 25 years old and were causing problems.

When the idea to remove the trees was proposed, council staff talked with retailers throughout the process and councillors approved the plan.

"This is a phased removal and replacement programme."

The replacement trees were flowering crab apples which were medium-sized and columnar in habit.

"The trees will provide plenty of amenity value with their white flowers, red crab-apples and autumn leaf colour."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz