Planning today to build a better future

Winter brings a whirlwind of travel for me in my role as mayor, and it’s not lost on me that, right after approving a significant rate increase, I find myself boarding flights to advocate for our community’s needs.

It’s an odd juxtaposition, yet it’s a reality of the role. Fortunately, many of these nights away from home are supported through external funding, such as the Air New Zealand Mayoral Forum, where we collaborate with our national airline to enhance domestic tourism, such as events like the MLT Hokonui Fashion Awards that have just been held.

Travelling to other parts of the country highlights just how lucky we are here in the Deep South.

Take our ice-skating rink, for instance. While other towns might enjoy a temporary rink only during winter or not at all, we benefit from this facility year-round. We also have a range of fast-food chains and our botanical gardens and mountainbike trails offer fantastic experiences. It’s remarkable what a small town like ours can accomplish.

This brings me to my point: when people think of council, they often focus on the challenges, such as service cuts and infrastructure costs. And yes, we still have work ahead to streamline services and decide if everything we provide is still a priority, but we should also remember that challenging times won’t last forever, inflation is easing, and interest rates are improving.

So, as we plan for the next 10 years, I encourage everyone to consider not just what services we might scale back but also what makes our district special.

Think about what would attract new residents and enhance our vibrant community. While immediate changes might be gradual, envisioning what we want for the future is crucial.

It might not for be practical for another five years, when the economy is thriving, and more people are looking to move here, but it’s what we plan for today that will get us to the future we want tomorrow.

Let’s keep our focus on the positives and the potential, our achievements, big and small, shape a promising future for our district. Let’s continue this conversation as we work together to build a better community for all.