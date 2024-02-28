Playground fundraiser in memory of deceased son

Clinton parents Ella (left) and Matthew King are organising one final fundraiser to upgrade the Clinton triangle playground further in memory of their deceased son Zeke, who died of sudden unexplained death in children (SUDC). He would have turned 10 this year. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Ten years old.

That is how old Zeke King, of Clinton, would be turning next month if he was still alive today.

Zeke died of sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC), a category of death in children between 1 and 18 years old that remains unexplained.

Parents Ella and Matthew King still live in the Clinton area and have fundraised throughout the years to donate equipment for the local playground in memory of Zeke.

Together, the family, local groups and the surrounding community have bought a playground for toddlers and a playground aimed at 5-year-olds.

They erected the equipment via working bees at the times Zeke would have reached that age.

Mrs King said the family wanted to create a "reliable and exciting" play area for every child to experience the way she wished her son could.

This year, the family is hosting their "last hurrah" of fundraising for the Clinton playground for a tribute to what would be Zeke’s 10th birthday.

"We want to go big," she said.

"I personally wish we could raise enough money for a hamster wheel, but realistically we’d love to take a list of options priced with the total amount we raise to our local [Clinton and Waiwera South Primary] schools and let them pick out what they want to play on."

Mrs King said she would "always miss her wee boy".

"We’re always thinking of what kind of person Zeke would be today," she said.

"His mannerisms, his personality, his school life and more are aspects of his life we will never experience.

"We want to share Zeke’s story, which is no longer a sob story.

"We want his memory to live on forever."

Mrs King hoped to buy the piece of equipment during his birthday month in March, and would aim to host a working bee at the playground in the month of Zeke’s passing in May.

"It’s Zeke’s playground for everyone," she said.

"His legacy will always be there, and future children will always enjoy it."

People could give through her Facebook or contact her via the Clinton Crossroads for support.

