Rees Tour racers reach Riverside

Nothing matches the thrill of a big field of V8 power superstocks tearing their way around a dirt oval, putting in big hits that look bone-shattering to the watchful eye.

But these gladiators who race these machines live for the thrill of superstock racing, and this Saturday, March 22 at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway, Southern speedway fans are set to be treated to some of the biggest names in the business as the club hosts a round of the 2025 Rees Tour.

The Rees Tour last rolled into Invercargill in 2018, to celebrate New Zealand Speedway legend Peter Rees’ last year of stockcar racing. Since then, Rees has concentrated on superstocks, where he shares the track with his two sons Ethan and Asher, who is a former three-time New Zealand champion.

Supporting a big field of superstocks are the stockcars, which will feature several Riverside drivers going head-to-head with some of the best stockcar drivers from around the country.

Over thirty stockcars are entered so big fields of these cars are expected. These are all dependent on damage they may receive at other meetings leading into Riverside’s meet, with Blenheim, Nelson (two rounds), Greymouth and Dunedin all hosting rounds before they hit the Deep South. Riverside is meeting six, before the drivers head off to Cromwell and Christchurch (two rounds) to finish the tour.

Classic stockcars will also be racing and, for the speedway purist, this grade will certainly bring back some memories of years gone by.

This tour has also seen the best youth ministocks in New Zealand jump on board, a brilliant chance for these stars of the future to take in different tracks and environments around New Zealand, and see these senior drivers in action and learn from the best.

This is a not-to-be-missed race meeting that promises to be action-packed, and we simply do not know when we will be treated to superstock racing at Riverside again.

Racing gets under way at 4pm, public gates open at 2pm but possibly earlier if traffic backs up, so get along nice and early on Saturday to get your spot at the biggest Riverside speedway meeting this season.

By Daryl Shuttleworth