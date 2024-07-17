Roadshow to be more structured

The Beef+Lamb director roadshow will arrive to the South next month.

Beef+Lamb chairwoman Kate Acland said the informal meetings were an opportunity for farmers to gain insights from Beef+Lamb and help test current thinking on key policy issues.

Feedback showed farmers wanted the meetings to have a more structured approach and provide concrete information.

"We’ve designed this year’s roadshow with that in mind."

Meetings were scheduled in Riverton on August 20, Te Anau and Gore on August 21 and Lawrence on August 22.

Beef+Lamb local farmer directors and senior staff will outline how their work is now more strongly focused on farmers’ productivity and profitability behind the farm gate.