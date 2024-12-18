Rugby ambassador wanted

It will be 30 years next year since the Albion Rugby Club started the role of rugby ambassador.

The first ambassador was the late Norm Hewitt, the former All Black being the first of many in a role which helps spread the game and the benefits of sport, not just rugby.

Club stalwart Kim McDowall said since Hewitt did the job many had come through in the role. Some had been successful and others not so much.

The role was probably needed now more than ever.

The game was still in good heart in Eastern Southland, but there were plenty of issues around it and the ambassador helped get people excited about rugby.

Other sports were competitively looking for players and rugby needed to keep the game in the face of many prospective players.

There were plenty of people around keen to coach primary and intermediate teams, but a lot of players were lost to the game when they went to high school. This was a national issue not just confined to Eastern Southland, he said.

The role was funded through trusts and was part-time. It was one for a player who perhaps wanted to get more involved in the game.

Others in the job were former New Zealand colt Jimmy Cormack and former Southland player Bruce Morton.

Mr McDowall said the new person would liaise with schools and get young people involved in the game.

The club saw the role as a way to spread the love of the game and going into its 30th year wanted it to continue, he said.

Albion celebrated its 125th year anniversary last year.

The club has appointed Craig Pullar, Martin Powley and Jack Pay to coach the Albion senior side.

