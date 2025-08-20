Rugby team mark 50 years since win

The 1975 Edendale Rugby Club team, who won the Wallis Shield that year, get back together at the clubhouse for a catch-up, half a century after their historic run in rural rugby. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Fifty years on, the 1975 Edendale rugby team got back together at their old grounds to celebrate their Wallis Shield win of that year, catch up and look back on regional rugby history.

At the Edendale Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon, about 20 players and their partners got together, some travelling from as far as Ashburton and Central Otago.

In 1972 and 1975, the team had a remarkable run with the Wallis Shield, bringing it back home with a powerhouse squad under the coaching of Alex Smith.

Refreshments and dinner, catching up and trading stories of games won and heroic plays on the pitch were enjoyed, the camaraderie falling right back into place.

Captain of the 1975 team Donald Hay said there were a few reasons for the team’s success during their run in the 1970s.

"We’re all pretty local, all worked in the area and became very good friends off the paddock as well as on it. There was unity, with four sets of brothers.

"We were well coached — some very good players too who went on to play for Southland," he said.

The Edendale Rugby Club’s success in those days meant the club, which was well short on change at the time, had a bit of a revival.

The clubhouses were rebuilt, with an extended pavilion which is used to this day, which Mr Hay said was a legacy his era could be very proud of.

The reunion’s success was aided by local Karen Milne, who took the ball and ran with it when it came to organising the scattered team to get back to the clubhouse.

Mr Hay thanked her, as well as the many others who volunteered their time to help out, saying it helped to reinforce a history of our national game and a renowned rural club.

At the end of the day, it was about keeping the ties going, as the Edendale Rugby Club spanned generations of the living history of rugby in Southland, Mr Hay said.

"It’s a marvellous response. I just thank everyone for coming and making this possible. Without the effort, it’s impossible, but we made it worthwhile."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz