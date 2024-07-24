Service to Grizzlies recognised

Michael Farley, Dave Dunlop and Grant Scott were each given life memberships to Ice Sports Southland in March. PHOTO:SUPPLIED

Over six decades of combined service has been recognised by Ice Sports Southland (ISS).

Three members of the Gore Grizzlies ice hockey team were each awarded life memberships to ISS in March.

Those awarded with the membership were Dave Dunlop, Michael Farley and Grant Scott.

Ice Sports Southland ice hockey executive Warrick Morris said those at ISS wanted to acknowledge the trio and the work they have done.

"They know the ins and outs of the club in terms of making the ice and that drama. They’re all over that."

The ice at the Gore Ice Rink had to be replaced every "few years", Mr Morris said.

"They know how to do that and if there’s anything needing done those are the first three you call on."

Each of them still play ice hockey for the Grizzlies and were valuable members of the club, he said.

"They can fix most problems if any arise. They’ve got a wealth of knowledge."

Mr Scott and his family began their involvement with ISS in 2007.

Since then he has spent hours at the rink coaching and playing ice hockey, curling, grooming and helping out with tasks.

"He does get tricked into going down there a lot. Once you’re hooked on something you’re in it forever."

His daughter, Beth Scott, played for the Ice Fernz.

Mr Dunlop had been involved with ISS for more than 20 years.

He first became involved as a volunteer hockey coach in 2001 and then became a Grizzly player in 2003.

Mr Farley’s involvement with ISS began in 2003 when he started playing ice hockey.

Each of them had children who had played for the club.

"All three of them still actively play ice hockey and we’re [at the rink] every week playing games."

