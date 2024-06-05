Sharing the secrets of a southern delight

Tasting cheese rolls at the Gore Town & Country Club on Wednesday are (from left) Thelma Williams, of Gore, Joy McLeod, of Kapiti Coast, Julia Evans, of Gore, and Ngaire Graundy, of New Plymouth. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Gore was on a roll last week — the perfect cheese roll, that is.

Often referred to as Southland sushi, cheese rolls are considered a delicacy among those in the South.

Some of the secrets to making them were revealed in Gore last week, when about 20 people attended a workshop on how to create the tasty snacks.

Thelma Williams, of Gore, created a batch of 24 "original Southland cheese rolls".

She revealed her secrets on how to make a great cheese roll.

"Fresh bread — that makes it easier to roll. You can do brown bread but for most people they prefer white."

She did not recommend using "grainy" bread.

Half a block of cheese had been used to create the batch, which was economical, she said.

"A little bit goes a long way. You can see it still oozes out the side and that’s what it is supposed to do."

Joy McLeod, from the Kāpiti Coast, arrived in Gore last week and had never tried a cheese roll.

St Peter’s College pupil Mizuki Kayukawa, 16, tries her hand making cheese rolls on Wednesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"We’re so lucky to have Thelma with us. She’s a cheese roll expert."

Her first taste came from Ms Williams’ batch of original Southland cheese rolls.

"I think they’re delicious. Very rich. I think this was worth coming for."

Tarl Barnes, of Invercargill, hosted the workshop. She said good mixture consistency was the key to making the perfect cheese roll.

"Not enough filler and you’re too stingy, but too much and it spills out.

"Everyone in Southland knows how to make a cheese roll but it’s a bit of a novelty for people who are not from here."

Her favourite cheese roll was a more "bougie" (fancy) take on the dish, she said.

"It’s not the classic. I definitely like the cheese and corn or the sweet chilli relish."

The workshop was part of the Bayleys Tussock Country music festival.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz